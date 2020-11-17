Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Jurors in New Brunswick mass murder trial to receive instructions today from judge

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2020 9:15 am
Click to play video 'Closing arguments heard in murder trial for 2018 Fredericton shooting' Closing arguments heard in murder trial for 2018 Fredericton shooting
The crown and defence gave their final arguments Monday in the first degree murder trial of Matthew Vincent Raymond. Each side got their final chance to address the jury before they are given final charges and begin deliberations tomorrow. Silas Brown has more.

Justice Larry Landry is expected to give instructions to jurors today before they begin deliberations in the Matthew Raymond murder trial.

The Crown and defence completed their closing arguments Monday.

Read more: Closing arguments begin in murder trial for 2018 Fredericton mass shooting

Raymond, 50, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder, with his lawyers arguing he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

The Crown and defence agree Raymond is mentally ill and that he killed four people, but disagree about whether he understood that his actions were wrong.

Trending Stories

Killed in the shootings were Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Testimony has ended in first-degree trial of Matthew Raymond' Testimony has ended in first-degree trial of Matthew Raymond
Testimony has ended in first-degree trial of Matthew Raymond – Nov 6, 2020

The defence has argued Raymond’s delusions led him to believe he needed to protect himself from demons, devils and serpents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickMurder TrialFredericton ShootingMatthew RaymondFredericton murder trial
Flyers
More weekly flyers