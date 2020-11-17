Menu

Canada

Burnaby Hospital re-opens to walk-in patients after Sunday night’s fire

By John Copsey Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 12:22 am
Burnaby Hospital
Burnaby Hospital. Fraser Health Authority

Burnaby Hospital Emergency Department has reopened to walk-in patients as of Monday night, following a fire that caused extensive smoke damage that forced evacuation of patients and staff Sunday night.

In a statement released Monday evening, Fraser Health says: “Thanks to hard work of staff and medical staff, Burnaby Hospital Emergency Department has re-opened for walk-in patients who require treatment and can return to their home. Patients who require admission to the hospital will continue to be transported to neighbouring hospitals with the support of hospital transports and BC Emergency Health Services.”

Read more: Crews snuff out fire at Burnaby General Hospital

Burnaby Hospital’s Emergency Department was closed following a fire in the Cascade building on Sunday which impacted several areas of the hospital. The statement goes on to say that “While it was previously reported that the source of the fire was electrical, as we learn more, the source is inconclusive at this time.”

The fire did not damage the Emergency Department, but the temporary closure was put in place to focus to ensure the safety of patients, administration and medical staff.

Read more: Burnaby hospital emergency room temporarily closed after fire

An ‘essential visitors’ policy is strictly enforced at this time.

Fraser Health says the public will be notified as soon as admissions to Burnaby Hospital resume.

