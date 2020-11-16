Menu

Canada

Fire crews battle fire at Burnaby General Hospital

By John Copsey Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 3:16 am
Burnaby fire crews at the scene of a working fire at Burnaby General Hospital late Sunday evening.
Burnaby fire crews at the scene of a working fire at Burnaby General Hospital late Sunday evening. Will Cargill

Burnaby Fire Dept. crews are battling a fire at Burnaby General Hospital as of late Sunday evening.

At this time, it’s not clear what the extent of the fire is, or where it is centred in the hospital complex located at 3935 Kincaid Street.

Read more: Massive fire breaks out at former Delta, B.C. cannabis greenhouse complex

A transit security officer with Coast Mountain Bus Company called Global News to notify that Smith Avenue and Kincaid Street are blocked to traffic, as well as Sunset Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Shelter buses are reported to be parked near the hospital, to accommodate any patients who may be displaced by the fire.

Read more: Van bursts into flames at Vancouver City Hall

Motorists are asked to avoid the area to give fire crews room to work.

More to come…

