Fire crews battle fire at Burnaby General Hospital

Burnaby Fire Dept. crews are battling a fire at Burnaby General Hospital as of late Sunday evening.

At this time, it’s not clear what the extent of the fire is, or where it is centred in the hospital complex located at 3935 Kincaid Street.

A transit security officer with Coast Mountain Bus Company called Global News to notify that Smith Avenue and Kincaid Street are blocked to traffic, as well as Sunset Street.

Fire at #Burnabyhospital. Appears to be located near the psychiatric area of the hospital, dozens of patients and staff were evacuated. A translink bus was brought in to keep them warm. pic.twitter.com/EaqzY60hbI — Will Cargill (@adepated) November 16, 2020

Shelter buses are reported to be parked near the hospital, to accommodate any patients who may be displaced by the fire.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area to give fire crews room to work.

More to come…