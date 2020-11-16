Regina YMCA set to close downtown and east fitness, aquatic facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The YMCA of Regina announced in a media release Monday that it’s permanently closing its downtown and east health, fitness and aquatics facilities.

On Friday, the east location is set to close at the end of the day, followed by the downtown location which will close at the end of the day on Nov. 23.

The northwest YMCA facility, programs and amenities will not be affected by these changes and all childcare programs at all locations will continue to operate, according to the release.

Over the past number of years, the association has faced ongoing financial challenges. CEO Steve Compton said the YMCA has faced higher building and capital costs combined with decreasing market share and revenue in health and fitness.

Story continues below advertisement

“These changes will unfortunately result in several job reductions impacting team members both full- and part-time across our association. The YMCA of Regina is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for impacted staff, through internal and external support platforms and resources,” Compton said.

In the release, Jason Carlston, board chair of the YMCA of Regina, said this “was a difficult decision to have to make.”

“We know that organizations and businesses continue to address the impact of COVID-19. While we have been steadfast in considering alternative solutions to address these negative impacts, our total membership has dropped to 53% from previous levels due to cancellations as a direct result of the pandemic, while experiencing increased operational expense,” said Jason Carlston, board chair of the YMCA of Regina, in the release.

“We will continue to provide valuable programming and supports to the community through our Northwest health, fitness and aquatics facility; ongoing service to families through our numerous childcare centres, including Before and After School Program; and provide needed assistance through assisted membership and our charitable youth programs.”

Despite the two closures, the YMCA said it remains committed to continuing to serve Regina and Moose Jaw communities.

1:22 Saskatchewan Nurses’ Union calls for 2 week ‘circuit lockdown’ as Saskatoon ICU beds fill up Saskatchewan Nurses’ Union calls for 2 week ‘circuit lockdown’ as Saskatoon ICU beds fill up

Advertisement