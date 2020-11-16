Menu

Canada

Worker dead after construction accident in Vaughan

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 7:12 pm
The scene of a fatal industrial accident in Vaughan on Monday.
The scene of a fatal industrial accident in Vaughan on Monday. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

A man has died after a construction accident in Vaughan’s west end on Monday, officials say.

York Regional Police say emergency crews were called to a location on Huntington Road, in the area of Highway 50 and Fogal Road, at 1:28 p.m.

The worker was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement sent to Global News, the Ontario Ministry of Labour confirmed the victim died.

“It was reported that a worker was fatally injured by a crane welding roof trusses,” the statement said.

“The employer has not been confirmed at this time.”

Ministry officials continue to investigate the incident.

