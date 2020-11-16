Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Person pulled from Lake Ontario in Oshawa, pronounced dead in hospital: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 3:47 pm
Police said emergency crews were called to the scene at 1:25 p.m.
Police said emergency crews were called to the scene at 1:25 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a person is dead after they were pulled out of Lake Ontario in Oshawa on Monday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Birchcliffe and Muskoka avenues at 1:25 p.m.

Officers said a female victim was taken out of the cold water and didn’t have vital signs.

Read more: Man in life-threatening condition after incident in water near Cherry Beach, officials say

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

There’s no word on what led up to the victim being taken out of the water. Her age hasn’t been released.

Police said they’re treating the incident as a sudden death investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OshawaDurham Regional PoliceDurhamLake OntarioDurham PoliceSudden DeathSudden Death InvestigationBirchcliffe and Muskoka avenues
Flyers
More weekly flyers