Person pulled from Lake Ontario in Oshawa, pronounced dead in hospital: police

Durham Regional Police say a person is dead after they were pulled out of Lake Ontario in Oshawa on Monday.
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Birchcliffe and Muskoka avenues at 1:25 p.m.
Officers said a female victim was taken out of the cold water and didn’t have vital signs.
She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
There’s no word on what led up to the victim being taken out of the water. Her age hasn’t been released.
Police said they’re treating the incident as a sudden death investigation.
