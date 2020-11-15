Man in life-threatening condition after incident in water near Cherry Beach, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man is in life-threatening condition after reports of an incident in the water near Cherry Beach.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area at 3:16 p.m. Sunday.

A police spokesperson told Global News there were around five to six kite boarders in the water at the time and reports of one person in distress.

The spokesperson said the marine unit was deployed and officers tended to a person on shore.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Strong winds and heavy rain moved into the Greater Toronto Area around the time emergency crews were called, though it’s unclear if the weather conditions contributed to the incident.

