Guelph hits 500 COVID-19 cases with 19 more confirmed on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as the city hit 500 total cases since the pandemic began.

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases rose to 44, up seven from Friday. One person is being treated in hospital.

Read more: Guelph facilities enhance screening as city moves into orange alert level

The city has seen 445 people recover from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is up 12 from Friday.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

In two weeks, Guelph has added 68 confirmed cases and 64 people have recovered.

There are five active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph, including two at the same facility but in separate units: The Elliott Community and the Village of Riverside Glen.

Story continues below advertisement

Two staff members have tested positive for the virus at The Elliott and four staff members have tested positive at the Village of Riverside Glen.

Another outbreak at the Village of Arbour Trails was declared on Nov. 12, but there are no cases among residents or staff connected to it.

6:51 Are we headed towards another lockdown? Dr. Isaac Bogoch answers your COVID-19 questions Are we headed towards another lockdown? Dr. Isaac Bogoch answers your COVID-19 questions

There are 10 cases in six Guelph schools with the latest case being reported at Waverley Drive Public School. The school previously dealt with an outbreak in October after one student and two staff caught the disease.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The University of Guelph is reporting three cases connected to its campus. The latest was confirmed on Nov. 12 but the school said the risk is considered low in all of the cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 1,487 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 95,496.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,371 as 10 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 79,295 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19. Resolved cases increased by 992 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement