Bill Kelly: It’s time for governments to get tough on COVID-19

The numbers are alarming and it’s not just happening in Ontario and Quebec, it’s happening right across the country.

We’re in a battle with the second wave of COVID-19, and right now, the virus is winning.

New cases and hospitalizations are increasing, and the pressure on our already burdened health care system is reaching crisis proportions in many areas of the country.

But instead of a coordinated strategy to attack this viral assault, too many provincial governments have resorted to finger-pointing instead of accepting culpability for failed policies to tame COVID-19.

This is no doubt because too many of us, including some elected officials who should know better, have ignored the COVID-19 protocols with no consequences.

Here’s a timely reminder to governments at all levels: rules and regulations mean nothing if there is no enforcement and no consequences for offenders.

It’s time for governments to make some tough and much-needed choices.

Identify the offenders. There’s nothing wrong with naming and shaming when public health is at stake.

And, for the love of God and public health, grow a backbone and enact a mandatory mask law.

Countries that have tamed the pandemic have all done that.

The federal and provincial governments seem more concerned about offending the sensibilities of anti-maskers than the greater good of the country’s public health.

If we allow our governments to continue to enact half measures, this national nightmare will only get worse.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

