Edmonton man’s body found near Leduc, police treating death as suspicious

The death of a 21-year-old man is being treated as suspicious after his body was found south of Edmonton Saturday.

Leduc RCMP said a 911 call was made at around 11:45 a.m. regarding the body of a man being located in a field near Leduc, Alta., near 38 Avenue and Highway 2A.

RCMP said officers went to the scene and determined the circumstances of the man’s death were suspicious. Alberta RCMP Major Crimes took over the investigation, according to Leduc RCMP.

Police said the identity of the man will not be released, but said he was an Edmonton resident.

An autopsy of the victim is scheduled for later this week, RCMP said.

Leduc RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident or dash cam footage in the area of Highway 2A near Avenue 38 between Friday at 11 p.m. and Saturday at 11:45 a.m. to contact the detachment, their local police or Crime Stoppers.

