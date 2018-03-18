Victim’s father arrested as Leduc RCMP investigate man’s death

A father has been arrested after his son’s body was found at a rural property in Leduc County last week.

RCMP said officers were called to a home in Leduc County on March 15 at about 10:40 p.m. after getting a report that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man’s body outside the rural home, RCMP said.

Police said the father of the victim was arrested and taken into custody. Police aren’t looking for any other suspects in the case.

RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section are investigating the death.

The Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton will conduct an autopsy this week.

Police haven’t released the identity of the victim.