Homeowner south of Edmonton arrives at residence during break and enter, suspects ram owner’s truck and try to steal it

Four people have been arrested in a brazen break and enter in rural Alberta that saw a homeowner come home to find the suspects at their residence in broad daylight.

The RCMP said the homeowner pulled up to their residence in Leduc County at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday to find “multiple suspects departing his residence after committing a break and enter.”

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said while the suspects were trying to get away, they rammed the victim’s vehicle, sending the suspects’ vehicle into a ditch. They said the collision left the suspects’ vehicle undriveable.

“In a further brazen attempt, one suspect attempted to steal the victim’s truck but was unsuccessful,” the release said.

Police said the homeowner was not injured.

At that point, four suspects tried to flee on foot, the RCMP said. The victim contacted Leduc RCMP who were able to arrest a man and two women shortly after with help from the Mounties’ Integrated Crime Reduction Unit (ICRU).

With the help of a police dog, another man was later also arrested.

Four people are now facing charges of break and enter, possession of break-in tools, resisting arrest, reach of recognizance and theft.

“I’m pleased with the ongoing successes of the ICRU and the partnerships with the communities in Central Alberta District” said Cpl. Pete MacMillan of the ICRU. “Our continued strategy is to target, monitor, and interrupt the activities of repeat offenders.”

The RCMP said it continues to ask residents to be the “eyes and ears of their communities and to report suspicious activity as soon as they are aware” as it battles rural crime in Alberta.

