Crime

17-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Edmonton man’s June death

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 5:53 pm
Click to play video '‘My heart’s absolutely broken’: Jacob Chitze’s mother on death of 19-year-old at house party near Edmonton' ‘My heart’s absolutely broken’: Jacob Chitze’s mother on death of 19-year-old at house party near Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: Laura Chitze speaks about her grief over the death of her 19-year-old son Jacob Chitze, who was killed at a rural house party south of Edmonton in Leduc County in June 2020.

A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 19-year-old Edmonton man.

The male youth was charged in connection with the June death of Jacob Michael Chitze.

Chitze was found dead at a house party in Leduc in the early morning hours of June 18. RCMP said the home was located on Range Road 260 but would not give a more specific location.

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott said in July that it was “a house party that got out of control.”

“What we know is that this 19-year-old, Jacob, was attacked by a group of people,” Scott previously told Global News.

Click to play video 'RCMP looking for video from Leduc County house party where 19-year-old was killed' RCMP looking for video from Leduc County house party where 19-year-old was killed
RCMP looking for video from Leduc County house party where 19-year-old was killed

Chitze’s death was ruled a homicide but the cause of his death was not released.

RCMP said Monday that the boy who was charged, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested by the Edmonton Police Service on Sunday following an “extensive investigation including a substantial amount of interviews.”

The accused was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

