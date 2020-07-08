Jacob Chitze’s mom urges witnesses at house party to come forward as RCMP probe his death

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a young man killed at a house party last month south of Edmonton is pleading for witnesses to come forward to help police with their homicide investigation.

In a nearly-five minute long video originally posted to Instagram, Laura Chitze eloquently shares her deep grief and shock over the loss of her son Jacob Chitze, who died in the early hours of Thursday, June 18 at a home in Leduc County.

“I cannot believe that my son is gone. He is the baby of the family, although he was 19,” Chitze said.

Jacob Chitze,19, was killed at a rural house party south of Edmonton in Leduc County in June 2020. Supplied

She spoke of how her son was loved by many, saying she had been told he made “a difference to so many people and he had a very beautiful spirit.”

She said he will be remembered for his big hugs and his beautiful big smile.

“Knowing that he’s never coming back is… it’s extremely hard,” she said. “I have a hole in my system… and my soul has got a hole in it right now that can’t be filled.

“My heart’s absolutely broken by the knowledge that somebody killed my son.

“[I don’t know] why anybody would want to do that to such a good person who only spread a lot of love and comfort.” Tweet This

RCMP said Jacob was attacked by a group of people he didn’t know. Cpl. Laurel Scott said information about the house party went out on social media and over 100 people — many from Edmonton — showed up at the property south of the city.

2:32 RCMP looking for video from Leduc County house party where 19-year-old was killed RCMP looking for video from Leduc County house party where 19-year-old was killed

Chitze said she is still grappling with the idea that her son is never coming home again.

“It really hurts. Just kills me, really. The idea of living without him is… it’s horrible. I live day by day — I think too far in the future, I’ll break down,” she said, adding she has to be strong for her other children.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now searching for the people responsible for the death. Scott said Jacob wasn’t known to the people who are believed to have attacked him. His mother said she was told by investigators that there were witnesses to her son’s death.

“I also know that, from what the investigators told me, that this gang of kids that murdered my son — one especially — have been threatening witnesses,” Chitze alleges.

“But I really appeal to you to not be scared and to come forth. What happens if you don’t come forth? You’re going to live with that because you didn’t do nothing.” Tweet This

RCMP believe people took video leading up to Jacob’s death, and investigators are hoping those people will come forward to share their videos. RCMP said more than one person was involved in Jacob’s death, and Chitze spoke directly to those people as well in her video.

“For the young people that were also involved in hurting my son. Please note that this is going to be on your conscience as well,” she said, pleading for them to do the right thing.

“I’m asking you to please do this. Don’t let him be free. Let’s get some justice happening for this beautiful soul.” Tweet This

RCMP said Wednesday they knew the identity of some of the people at the party, but were looking to speak to more witnesses in order to get a better sense of who was there.

“It will help our major crimes unit to piece together pieces of the investigation. It’s important to us, because it helps us build a very clear picture of exactly what happened,” Scott said.

“It’s a terrible incident and we’re trying to figure out and solve who did it.” Tweet This

Scott said the party was at an occupied home on Range Road 260, but would not give a more specific location.

The cause of Chitze’s death was not released by police, but Scott said the medical examiner determined it was a homicide.

Anyone who was at the party or has information about Chitze’s death is asked to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.