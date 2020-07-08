Menu

Crime

19-year-old Edmonton man’s death at Leduc County house party ruled homicide

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 4:05 pm
Jacob Chitze, 19, of Edmonton, was killed at a house party in Leduc County on June 18, 2020.
The death of a 19-year-old Edmonton man at a Leduc County house party last month has been ruled a homicide.

At around 2:05 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, RCMP were called to a home in Leduc County where officers found an injured man. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

On Wednesday, the RCMP identified the victim as Jacob Michael Chitze, of Edmonton. The cause of his death was not released by police.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now searching for the people responsible for Chitze’s death.

“There was no known connection between Jacob and his assailants,” RCMP said in a media release.

Police believe there were about 100 people at the party and say “it is very likely that people took video of the incident leading to Jacob’s death.”

Anyone was who at the party or has information about Chitze’s death is asked to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

