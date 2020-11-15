Man arrested in connection with assault on Rick Moranis, NYPD says

Send this page to someone via email

New York City police have arrested a man in connection with an apparently random attack on Canadian actor Rick Moranis more than a month ago.

The NYPD credited an “eagle-eyed sergeant” from the force’s transit team for helping solve the case in a post on Twitter. Marquis Ventura, 35, was arrested Saturday afternoon.

“This suspect has been apprehended and charged,” they tweeted.

NYPD Chief of Transit Chief Kathleen O’Reilly said Ventura is currently facing his seventh assault charge this year.

“The high-profile nature of this incident had little bearing on Sergeant Dennis & PO Merlino’s determination to catch the assailant,” she tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was simply another case of NYC cops looking out for their fellow New Yorkers.”

The high-profile nature of this incident had little bearing on Sergeant Dennis & PO Merlino’s determination to catch the assailant, it was simply another case of NYC cops looking out for their fellow New Yorkers. The 35-year-old suspect now faces his 7th assault charge this year. https://t.co/a2LsAujGl6 pic.twitter.com/DOw8wsDed9 — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) November 15, 2020

Moranis, 67, who is known for roles in movies such as Ghostbusters and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, was walking southbound along a street near Central Park when he was punched in the head and knocked to the ground on Oct. 1.

Video released by the NYPD showed a man walking past the actor wearing black pants and a black hoodie emblazoned with the words “I heart NY,” when he appeared to stop, sucker-punch the actor and then keep walking.

The Canadian actor was treated in hospital for right hip, head, and back injuries. A representative for Moranis said that he was “fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes” in a statement to ET Canada.

Advertisement