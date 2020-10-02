Rick Moranis punched in the head in random attack, assault caught on camera

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian actor Rick Moranis was the victim of an unprovoked attack on a New York City street Thursday morning.

According to a report in the New York Daily News and ABC, the 67-year-old SCTV alum was walking on Central Park West near his home in the Upper West Side at approximately 7:30 a.m. when a stranger walked by and randomly sucker-punched him in the head.

Surveillance cameras captured the attack, which clearly shows the Ghostbusters star being knocked to the concrete.

Video shows the suspect walking past Moranis — going in the opposite direction — and then stopping to unleash a punch. The suspect, wearing a black “I Love NY” hoodie, then calmly strolls away after the assault.

WATCH: Actor Rick Moranis punched in the head in unprovoked attack in New York City; suspect being sought

The Daily News reports that Moranis made it to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for pain in his right hip, head, and back.

After leaving the hospital, Moranis went to the NYPD’s 20th Precinct station, where he reported the assault. The suspect is still at large.

“Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday,” said his representative to ET Canada. “He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

Meanwhile, Moranis has the support of a bona fide superhero, with Captain America star Chris Evans tweeting his anger over the attack.

“My blood is boiling. Find this man,” Evans wrote. “You don’t touch Rick Moranis.”

"My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don't touch Rick Moranis."

Another superhero — and fellow Canadian — also offered support: Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds blamed 2020 on Twitter.

Another superhero — and fellow Canadian — also offered support: Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds blamed 2020 on Twitter.

The NYPD are currently searching for the suspect.