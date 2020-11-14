Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Federal officials urge Canadians to observe Diwali virtually amid coronavirus surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
WATCH ABOVE: India residents celebrate Diwali amid coronavirus pandemic

Politicians and leaders are asking Canadians to observe the holiday of Diwali virtually today in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Read more: ‘Do it at home’: B.C. officials urge small gatherings on eve of Diwali

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in a video statement posted to social media that he understands celebrations will look different this year, and asked residents to celebrate online with friends and family.

Diwali is a South Asian celebration, lasting five days and honouring the victory of light over darkness.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says she understands the difficulty of not being able to celebrate with friends and family, but says doing so is important as Canada sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Read more: Rapid coronavirus tests slow to be used as officials unsure of best use, reliability

Click to play video 'Safely celebrating Diwali during COVID-19' Safely celebrating Diwali during COVID-19
Safely celebrating Diwali during COVID-19

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh urged those celebrating Diwali and the Sikh celebration of Bandi Chhor Divas to do so while respecting health guidelines.

He says doing so will help allow future celebrations to take place in-person.

