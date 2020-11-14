Federal officials urge Canadians to observe Diwali virtually amid coronavirus surge

Send this page to someone via email

Politicians and leaders are asking Canadians to observe the holiday of Diwali virtually today in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in a video statement posted to social media that he understands celebrations will look different this year, and asked residents to celebrate online with friends and family.

Happy Diwali! I know celebrations will look different this year, but the message at the heart of the day – that light, hope, and knowledge will always triumph over darkness, evil, and ignorance – remains the same, and it has never been more important. https://t.co/HBAydTSaiW pic.twitter.com/KrVU18DKLz — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 14, 2020

Diwali is a South Asian celebration, lasting five days and honouring the victory of light over darkness.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says she understands the difficulty of not being able to celebrate with friends and family, but says doing so is important as Canada sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh urged those celebrating Diwali and the Sikh celebration of Bandi Chhor Divas to do so while respecting health guidelines.

He says doing so will help allow future celebrations to take place in-person.

Today, Sikhs across Canada are celebrating Bandi Chhor Divas Bandi Chhor Divas is a celebration of the struggle for justice and the liberation of political & prisoners of conscious As many celebrate, let's do so safely for the greater good of our neigbhours, families & country pic.twitter.com/vxby3wdwKn — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) November 14, 2020

