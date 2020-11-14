No injuries following weapons investigation in city’s west end: London police

Police in London, Ont., say no injuries were reported after a weapons investigation in the city’s west end Friday evening.
Police say around 6:30 p.m., they received a call about a person in distress reportedly in possession of a firearm inside a residence on Guildwood Boulevard.
Officers arrived, contained the incident and at around 8:20 p.m., police say the man surrendered himself to police without incident.
Police say the situation has been resolved and there is no further concern for public safety.
All roads in the area have been reopened.
Charges are not anticipated.
