London police close part of Adelaide St. due to ongoing weapons investigation

London police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Adelaide Street and Hamilton Road as officers are in the area for an ongoing weapons investigation.

Police say around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, they received a call about a man who may have had a firearm outside a residence in the 100-block of Adelaide Street North.

Residents have been evacuated from the area, police say.

There are no reported injuries.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Adelaide Street is closed between Hamilton Road and Nelson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

