Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London police close part of Adelaide St. due to ongoing weapons investigation

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 1, 2020 2:00 pm
Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Adelaide Street and Hamilton Road as officers are in the area for an ongoing weapons investigation.

Police say around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, they received a call about a man who may have had a firearm outside a residence in the 100-block of Adelaide Street North.

Residents have been evacuated from the area, police say.

Read more: London man arrested in Stanley Street weapons investigation

There are no reported injuries.

Trending Stories

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Adelaide Street is closed between Hamilton Road and Nelson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Oshawa youth, Brampton man facing weapons and assault charges in Peterborough: police' Oshawa youth, Brampton man facing weapons and assault charges in Peterborough: police
Oshawa youth, Brampton man facing weapons and assault charges in Peterborough: police
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondonLondon PoliceWeaponsweaponRoadAdelaide StreetWeapons InvestigationLondon police weapons investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers