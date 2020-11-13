Organizer of anti-mask protest at Hamilton city hall charged: police

Send this page to someone via email

The man who allegedly organized an anti-mask rally in front of Hamilton’s city hall last weekend is facing a potential fine of $10,000 for breaking rules under Ontario’s current COVID-19 restrictions, police say.

More than 100 people showed up at city hall on Nov. 8 for the “Hugs Over Masks” event, protesting restrictions under the Reopening Ontario Act, according to investigators.

During the event, officers told the 26-year-old organizer the planned gathering was an offence and that charges would apply.

However, the coordinator opted to go on with the event, police said.

The promoter has been issued a summons for failing to comply with reopening regulations and is expected to answer for the charge in court on Feb. 22, 2021.

Following the announcement of the charges, Mayor Fred Eisenberger called those supporting anti-masking efforts “silly” and “irresponsible” amid a critical phase of the pandemic with a virus “running out of control.”

“You know, think about your parents or your loved ones and anyone else,” said Eisenberger.

Hamilton Police have charged a 26-year-old male who organized a Hugs Over Masks event in #HamOnt under the Reopening Ontario Act. The organizer faces a minimum $10,000 fine and will appear in court in February. Read More: https://t.co/nGPTGaEBWf — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 13, 2020

