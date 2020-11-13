30 new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,634

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 1,634, including 50 deaths.
Eight of the new cases are in Essa, while seven are in Barrie, six are in Innisfil and five are in Bradford. The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, New Tecumseth and Tiny Township.
Fourteen of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while six are community-acquired. The rest are all under investigation.
Of the region’s total 1,634 cases, 86 per cent — 1,410 — have recovered, while eight remain in hospital.
This week, the health unit reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, the same number that was reported last week. This is the fourth consecutive week in which weekly highs in reported cases are above 100.
The region is currently seeing 11 coronavirus outbreaks — at three long-term care facilities, three workplaces, two educational settings, two retirement homes and one congregate setting.
There have been 51 total outbreaks since the start of the pandemic — at 20 long-term care facilities, 13 workplaces, nine retirement homes, four congregate settings, four educational settings and one community setting.
According to the province of Ontario, 15 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.
The affected schools are:
- Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie
- Hillcrest Public School in Barrie
- Portage View Public School in Barrie
- Bradford District High School
- Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford
- Fred C. Cook Public School in Bradford
- St. Charles Catholic School in Bradford
- St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford
- Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa
- Our Lady of Grace School in Essa
- Innisfil Central Public School
- Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth
- Father F.X. O’Reilly School in New Tecumseth
- Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth
- Tay Shores Public School in Tay Township
On Friday, Ontario reported 1,396 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 91,180, including 3,312 deaths.
