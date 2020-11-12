Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 12 2020 5:48pm
02:01

Ontario municipalities clear up muddy social gathering limit rules

Municipalities within Ontario’s COVID-19 red level criteria clarify what you can and can’t do when it comes to social gathering rules. Kamil Karamali reports.

