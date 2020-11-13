10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, 26 active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting the region’s largest spike in COVID-19 cases in over a month, with 10 cases reported over the last 24 hours.

In addition to Friday’s 10 new cases, three cases have resolved, bringing the region’s active cases to 26.

Another health-care worker has tested positive for the virus. The total number of affected health professionals in the region over the pandemic has now reached 27.

“Our risk is getting higher, the number of cases that we’re following is going up,” Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region said in a video update Friday.

KFL&A Public Health provided a breakdown of information for all of Friday’s positive cases:

Male between the ages of 10 and 19, mode of transmission under investigation

2 females between the ages 10 and 19, close contact

Woman in her 50s, close contact

Woman in her 40s, close contact, health-care worker

Man in his 70s, close contact

Woman in her 20s, under investigation

2 women in their 20s, outbreak-related

Man in his 20s, outbreak-related

On Friday, Global News learned that an employee at the McDonald’s on Sir. John A. Macdonald Boulevard tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant is temporarily closed.

A second McDonald’s, in downtown Kingston, was closed Thursday after two cases of the virus were linked to the restaurant. KFL&A Public Health ordered that McDonald’s to close after a workplace outbreak was declared at the restaurant.

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board also announced two more cases linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, bringing the total number of related cases to six.

Moore said all of the region’s new cases have a link to travel outside of the region.

“As soon as you leave KFL&A, your risk of catching COVID-19 goes up exponentially. As you’re all watching the news, the Greater Toronto Area has ongoing community spread, and everywhere in that community is a risk,” Moore said.

He asked locals to only travel outside of the region if it’s for a medical emergency or for work.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region has seen 214 cases, 188 of which have resolved.