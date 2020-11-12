McDonald’s reports positive case of COVID-19 at downtown Kingston location

Send this page to someone via email

The downtown Kingston McDonald’s was temporarily closed due to a case of COVID-19.

According to a statement sent out by the company Thursday morning, an employee at the 285 Princess St. location reported testing positive for the virus on Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” the statement said.

The restaurant reopened Thursday morning.

All those considered to be in close contact with the positive case have been asked to self-isolate pending further instruction, McDonald’s said.

The employee last worked on Nov. 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

McDonald’s is asking anyone who visited the restaurant that day to follow public health advice and monitor for symptoms.

KFL&A Public Health confirmed the restaurant closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive for the virus.

As of Thursday morning, the Kingston region has 15 active cases of COVID-19.