Comments

Canada

McDonald’s reports positive case of COVID-19 at downtown Kingston location

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 10:23 am
McDonald's Canada is reporting that an employee at its downtown Kingston location has tested positive for COVID-19.
McDonald's Canada is reporting that an employee at its downtown Kingston location has tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The downtown Kingston McDonald’s was temporarily closed due to a case of COVID-19.

According to a statement sent out by the company Thursday morning, an employee at the 285 Princess St. location reported testing positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Read more: Employee at Gananoque, Ont., McDonald’s tests positive for COVID-19

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” the statement said.

The restaurant reopened Thursday morning.

All those considered to be in close contact with the positive case have been asked to self-isolate pending further instruction, McDonald’s said.

The employee last worked on Nov. 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

McDonald’s is asking anyone who visited the restaurant that day to follow public health advice and monitor for symptoms.

KFL&A Public Health confirmed the restaurant closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive for the virus.

As of Thursday morning, the Kingston region has 15 active cases of COVID-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19McDonald's
