2 more cases linked to Our Lady of Lourdes COVID-19 outbreak in Kingston, total now 6

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School board has announced two more cases linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at one of their elementary schools.

As of Friday, there are a total of six cases linked to the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Kingston.

Thursday, the board announced an outbreak after a fourth case of the virus was found to have been transmitted at the school. The three cases prior, found in two students and a staff member, had not been transmitted at the school.

According to the board, the two newest cases were not transmitted in the school setting.

The school was originally closed Sunday, when the first three cases were announced. That closure was initially expected to end Tuesday, but has been extended until Nov. 23.

