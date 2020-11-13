Coronavirus: Outbreak at Brantford KFC involves three people, says public health

Send this page to someone via email

Brant County Health Unit has declared an outbreak at a KFC location in Brantford, Ont., after three people connected with the business tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials would not say if the affected individuals were employees but did say the employees were present at the location in Lynden Park Mall between Nov. 1 and Nov. 9 and could have passed on the virus to others.

The trio are now self-isolating for the next 10 days while an investigation into virus control practices continues. The health unit says the business appears to have followed recommended guidelines.

No customers have yet tested positive for COVID-19, and none have been identified as close contacts, according to the health unit.

The outbreak is classified as low risk to customers, yet health officials are asking those who attended the restaurant in early November to monitor for symptoms and reach out to public health for assessment and testing, if needed.

The store is still operating following a deep cleaning as per public health guidelines.

Brant County reports nine new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has 365 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 72 active cases as of Nov. 13 with one person receiving hospital care.

Brant County has two institutional outbreaks involving 36 cases at two retirement homes (Riverview Terrace in Brantford and Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant).

The outbreak at Riverview Terrace Retirement Home involves 13 people, with three staff members and 10 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brucefield Manor has 23 cases and involves 18 residents and five staff members.

Brant County Health Unit says it now has three community outbreaks with the addition of the KFC cases.

Salon Mirage and Rejuvenate Cosmetic Clinic have no further cases since their outbreaks were revealed last week. There are seven cases at Rejuvenate and five at Salon Mirage.

Public health says 33.42 per cent (122) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.