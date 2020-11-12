Man in life-threatening condition after shooting at Thornhill plaza: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

York Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting at a plaza in Thornhill Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue at 6:35 p.m.

Officers said a shooting is believed to have happened outside of Café Login, northwest of the intersection.

Read more: Witnesses sought after man struck and killed by vehicle in Vaughan

In a tweet, police said a victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

A police spokesperson told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on any suspect information.

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING – Steeles & Yonge #Thornhill

occurred in a plaza on the North/West corner

one male victim with mulitple gunshots being treated by Paramedics

Large police presence in the area

Unknown suspects at this time

will update when we have more info

LD — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) November 12, 2020