Man in life-threatening condition after shooting at Thornhill plaza: police

York Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting at a plaza in Thornhill Thursday evening.
Police said they were called to the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue at 6:35 p.m.
Officers said a shooting is believed to have happened outside of Café Login, northwest of the intersection.
In a tweet, police said a victim had multiple gunshot wounds.
A police spokesperson told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word on any suspect information.
