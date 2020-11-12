Menu

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting at Thornhill plaza: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 7:53 pm
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue Thursday evening.
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue Thursday evening. John Hanley / Global News

York Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting at a plaza in Thornhill Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue at 6:35 p.m.

Officers said a shooting is believed to have happened outside of Café Login, northwest of the intersection.

In a tweet, police said a victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

A police spokesperson told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on any suspect information.

