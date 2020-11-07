Witnesses sought after man struck and killed by vehicle in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they are looking to speak with witnesses after a 52-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Vaughan Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the intersection of New Huntington Road and Zenway Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Officers arrived and located the Toronto man who died.

It’s believed the man was in the road when he was hit by a transport truck, which didn’t remain at the scene, police said.

Read more: Police looking for driver of transport truck after pedestrian fatally struck in Vaughan

The truck reportedly had a white cab with a silver metal dump trailer.

On Friday, police told Global News it’s possible the driver was unaware the pedestrian was hit.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said they’re looking to speak with any witnesses or people who have photos or videos of the collision

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Nick Westoll

1:38 Toronto police investigate suspicious death in Flemingdon Park Toronto police investigate suspicious death in Flemingdon Park