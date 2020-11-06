Police looking for driver of transport truck after pedestrian fatally struck in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they’re looking for the driver of a white transport truck after a pedestrian was fatally hit in Vaughan Friday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the intersection of New Huntington Road and Zenway Boulevard, east of Highway 50, just after 4 p.m. with reports of a collision.

The spokesperson said the victim died at the scene.

It was reported the transport truck was last seen going southbound on New Huntington Road and turned right onto Zenway Boulevard.

The spokesperson said it’s possible the driver was unaware the pedestrian was hit, encouraging them to contact a lawyer and officers.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video was asked to call police.