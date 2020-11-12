Havelock, Norwood and Cobourg long-term care projects receive provincial funding boost

Send this page to someone via email

Several long-term care projects in Peterborough County and in Cobourg are receiving additional funding under a new model released by the Ontario government on Thursday.

The province rolled out a new funding model as part of its $761-million investment to build and renovate 74 long-term care homes across Ontario, aiming to create 11,000 resident spaces and with a goal of creating 30,000 bed spaces over 10 years.

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, minister of long-term care, said the modernized funding model moves away from a one-size-fits-all approach, and will provide tailored incentives to address the needs of developers in different-sized markets. It also introduces an up-front development grant to address high cost barriers to construction.

The province says the additional funding will accelerate construction on projects.

Among the 74 projects are ones in Havelock, Norwood and Cobourg.

The Havelock long-term care home project aims to create a 128-bed facility on Old Norwood Road, about 40 kilometres east of Peterborough. Thursday’s announcement will see an additional $6,957,600 or three per cent increase to the project, which was originally approved for more than $223.5 million. The provincial funding commitment now tops more than $230 million.

In Norwood, the Pleasant Meadow Long-term Care facility currently has 35 beds and plans to expand to 61. The province is providing an additional $4,584,288 (six per cent) in funding to the existing project that totalled $72,314,292.

And in Cobourg, the Golden Plough Lodge redevelopment includes adding 29 new spaces and renovating 151. The new funding model will provide an additional $7,326,236 (nine per cent) for the project that was pegged at more than $81.5 million.

“Our government has been taking historic steps to improve the quality of life for our loved ones by adding capacity and upgrading Ontario’s long-term care homes,” said Fullerton. “We introduced the modernized funding model to build and renovate these homes faster, and we’re already seeing results, with thousands of new, safe, and comfortable spaces in progress.”

