Economy

Absent funding details for long-term care standard in Ontario budget troubling, advocates say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2020 1:01 pm
Click to play video 'Queen’s Park unveils new Ontario budget amid pandemic' Queen’s Park unveils new Ontario budget amid pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario government will spend a record $187 billion this year. The government unveiled a budget Thursday with billions aimed at responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Travis Dhanraj reports.

Health care advocates are criticizing the Ontario government for not providing any funding details in its budget for a key pledge to improve long-term care standards.

Both the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario and the Canadian Union of Public Employees say the promised four hours of care per day standard for long-term care residents will require serious investment.

But they point out that the key fiscal document – unveiled by Ford’s government Thursday – contains no spending estimates or detailed funding commitment.

Read more: Ontario government tables $187B budget in response to coronavirus pandemic

They say the government must show how it plans to pay for the measure and provide a detailed implementation strategy.

The government has promised the new standards as a way to address problems in long-term care homes, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Ford has said it will take until 2024-2025 to implement the measure because it will require the province to hire thousands of workers.

Long-term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton’s office could not immediately provide comment.

Click to play video 'Ontario finance minister discusses 2020 budget' Ontario finance minister discusses 2020 budget
Ontario finance minister discusses 2020 budget
© 2020 The Canadian Press
