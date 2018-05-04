Province adding 35 new long-term care beds at Pleasant Meadow Manor in Norwood

The province says it will be creating 35 new long-term care beds at the Pleasant Meadow Manor in Norwood.

The announcement was made Friday morning in Norwood, about 35 kilometres east of Peterborough. Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi — attending on behalf of Peterborough MPP Jeff Leal — said the beds are part of the provincial plan for 5,000 new beds in four years as part of Aging with Confidence: Ontario’s Action Plan for Seniors.

The province is aiming to create 30,000 new long-term care beds over the next decade.

“It’s very important to me that our seniors receive the high-quality care they deserve,” Rinaldi stated.

“This is an incredible opportunity for expansion to Pleasant Meadow Manor and will drastically increase the facility’s capacity, making way for more support for our aging population. More beds means more local residents will continue to have family and friends nearby, which will improve the quality of life for all.”

Added Leal in a statement: “By increasing the capacity of long-term care beds, this investment will assist seniors and families across Peterborough and Northumberland counties.”

Patrick McCarthy, president of OMNI Healthcare, which runs Pleasant Meadow Manor, says the announcement will help support the expansion of the manor to a 96-bed facility to better meet the needs of residents, complying with design standards.

It’s expected to take up to two years to complete the renovations.

“We have a long history of providing care in Norwood and the surrounding community, and we look forward to serving for many years to come in a renewed and expanded Pleasant Meadow Manor,” he said.

Rinaldi noted the province is also investing more than $300 million over the next three years to hire an additional registered nurse at every long-term care home and to increase the provincial average to four hours of daily care per resident by 2022.