Province provides $4.1M to address wait times, capacity issues at Cobourg hospital

The province of Ontario is providing $4.1 million to Northumberland Hills Hospital (NHH) in Cobourg to address wait times and capacity issues.

Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi announced Thursday the funding is part of the province’s investment of an additional $822 million in hospitals in 2018-2019.

“This represents one of the most significant funding increases in Ontario history,” he said. “I am proud of the support our government has always given to our hospitals and their operations. This allows for greater services and reduced wait times at Northumberland Hills Hospital for those accessing their services.”

NHH CEO and president Linda Davis says the funding is “long-awaited positive news” for the hospital and the growing and aging community it serves.

“The increased funding announced, of which $2.3 million has been committed to our base — and is therefore ongoing — represents a welcome turning point for NHH,” she said.

“Thank you to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care and the Central East LHIN for this acknowledgment of the long-standing financial shortfall that could not be corrected through efficiencies alone. These dollars will help NHH reduce wait times, address capacity issues and improve access to care while sustaining the core services our aging and growing community requires.”

Davis says the other $1.8 million will help the hospital address patient volumes experienced in the past year.

“Including those alternative level of care (ALC) patients awaiting a more suitable care option elsewhere, while longer-term system solutions for ALC can be found,” she said.

Elizabeth Selby, NHH board chairperson, called the announcement a “great day” for the hospital.

“These dollars recognize the changing needs of this community and the importance of the vital services NHH provides, close to home,” she said.