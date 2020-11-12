Menu

Crime

12-year-old boy who was innocent bystander in brazen Toronto shooting dies in hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
WATCH ABOVE: Jane and Finch community calls for end to gun violence after 'brazen' daylight shooting. Morganne Campbell reports.

Toronto police say a 12-year-old boy who was caught up in gunfire that erupted in Toronto over the weekend has died from his injuries.

Police said the boy — who was walking with his mother during the daytime — was an innocent bystander and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit by a stray bullet.

Officers were called to Stong Court, north of Jane Street and Finch Avenue, at 2:22 p.m. Saturday for multiple reports of the sound of gunshots.

Police at the time said two vehicles were in a parking lot when two occupants from one car got out and “ran towards the second vehicle and started firing.”

Read more: 2 charged in ‘brazen’ shooting that left innocent 12-year-old boy in life-threatening condition

Investigators said the vehicle that was shot at had five people inside, three of whom were hit. All have since been released from hospital.

Two suspects were identified by the gun and gangs unit and were arrested when they left a Canadian Tire Store at Bay and Dundas streets Monday at around 5 p.m.

Rashawn Chambers, 24 and Jahwayne Smart, 25, were both arrested and are charged with 28 offences, including six counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Police also said the suspects charged may also have been involved in two shootings prior to Saturday’s.

— With files from Jessica Patton and Ryan Rocca.

