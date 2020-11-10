2 charged in ‘brazen’ shooting that left innocent 12-year-old boy in life-threatening condition

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two men have been charged in connection with a “brazen” daylight shooting that left four injured, including an innocent 12-year-old boy who remains in life-threatening condition.

Officers were called to Stong Court, north of Jane Street and Finch Avenue, at 2:22 p.m. for multiple reports of the sound of gunshots on Saturday.

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said two vehicles were in a parking lot when two occupants from one car got out and “ran towards the second vehicle and started firing.”

Ramer said the vehicle that was shot at had five people inside, three of whom were hit. All have since been released from hospital.

Ramer said numerous rounds were fired by two suspects and a 12-year-old boy walking with his mother in the area was struck by a stray bullet.

Suspects were identified by the gun and gangs unit and were arrested when they left a Canadian Tire Store at Bay and Dundas streets Monday at around 5 p.m.

Ramer said two men were charged with several offences, including attempted murder. Three guns were also seized at the scene.

The suspects charged may also have been involved in a shooting that took place on Nov. 9 at 390 Driftwood Avenue at around 11 p.m.

Many in the community voiced concern about gang activity and shootings in the area after the incident. Ramer confirmed Saturday’s shooting was gang-related.

“We’re making every effort we can to deter this type of activity,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that this area … we’re seeing a lot of those shootings recently and we’re doing our best working with the community and working with the government to try and find ways to stem that activity.”

“It is difficult, there’s no one easy answer and we’re trying several different ways to do it. The residents, I feel for them. They voice those opinions quite openly,” Ramer continued.

