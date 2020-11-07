Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 minors among several injured after daylight shooting in North York, officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Toronto police said they were called to the shooting at 2:22 p.m.
Toronto police said they were called to the shooting at 2:22 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say two minors are among several injured after a shooting in North York Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Stong Court, north of Finch Avenue, at 2:22 p.m.

The spokesperson said there was possibly an altercation prior to the shooting.

Read more: Witnesses sought after man struck and killed by vehicle in Vaughan

There were reports of as many as five people shot, the spokesperson added.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported three victims to hospital — a male under the age of 16 who was in critical, life-threatening condition, a male over 16 but still a minor who also had life-threatening injuries, and a third victim whose age and gender hasn’t been released and had minor injuries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There is no information on the condition of the two reported victims who weren’t taken to hospital.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeGun ViolenceToronto shootingtoronto police serviceJane and FinchJane Street and Stong Court
Flyers
More weekly flyers