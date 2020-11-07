2 minors among several injured after daylight shooting in North York, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say two minors are among several injured after a shooting in North York Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Stong Court, north of Finch Avenue, at 2:22 p.m.

The spokesperson said there was possibly an altercation prior to the shooting.

There were reports of as many as five people shot, the spokesperson added.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported three victims to hospital — a male under the age of 16 who was in critical, life-threatening condition, a male over 16 but still a minor who also had life-threatening injuries, and a third victim whose age and gender hasn’t been released and had minor injuries.

There is no information on the condition of the two reported victims who weren’t taken to hospital.

More to come.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Jane St + Stong Crt

– possible 2 door grey coupe

– possible 4 door beige sedan

– both vehicles seen fleeing area at high rate of speed#ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 7, 2020