Suspect accused in fatal stabbing of man outside Toronto mosque has case put over to January

TORONTO – A man accused of killing a 58-year-old Muslim man outside a Toronto mosque has had his case remanded until late January.

Guilherme (William) Von Neutegem faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, who was stabbed outside the International Muslim Organization on Sept. 12.

Police have said the two did not appear to know each other.

The lawyer for Von Neutegem says they’ve received some disclosure, but expects much more in the ensuing months.

2:18 2 groups believe murder of Toronto mosque volunteer should be investigated as hate crime 2 groups believe murder of Toronto mosque volunteer should be investigated as hate crime – Sep 22, 2020

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network has alleged that social media accounts under the name William Von Neutegem show a chant and symbol on YouTube associated with a neo-Nazi group that encourages killings.

