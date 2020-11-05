Menu

Crime

Suspect accused in fatal stabbing of man outside Toronto mosque has case put over to January

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Daughter of man killed outside Toronto mosque speaks out' Daughter of man killed outside Toronto mosque speaks out
WATCH ABOVE: The daughter of a man killed outside of a Toronto mosque last month is speaking out, describing her father as a “loving, caring” man – Oct 15, 2020

TORONTO – A man accused of killing a 58-year-old Muslim man outside a Toronto mosque has had his case remanded until late January.

Guilherme (William) Von Neutegem faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, who was stabbed outside the International Muslim Organization on Sept. 12.

Read more: ‘The hate needs to stop’: Daughter of man killed outside Toronto mosque speaks out

Police have said the two did not appear to know each other.

The lawyer for Von Neutegem says they’ve received some disclosure, but expects much more in the ensuing months.

Click to play video '2 groups believe murder of Toronto mosque volunteer should be investigated as hate crime' 2 groups believe murder of Toronto mosque volunteer should be investigated as hate crime
2 groups believe murder of Toronto mosque volunteer should be investigated as hate crime – Sep 22, 2020

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network has alleged that social media accounts under the name William Von Neutegem show a chant and symbol on YouTube associated with a neo-Nazi group that encourages killings.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
