TORONTO — A man has died after being stabbed in the neck at a west-end Toronto mosque.

The city police’s homicide unit is investigating after officers responded to a call Saturday around 8:40 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene outside the International Muslim Organization of Toronto in Etobicoke.

Police say the suspect, described as a slim male wearing a black hoodie, fled on foot.

.@TorontoPolice investigating a fatal stabbing at a business on Rexdale west of Islington. Adult male pronounced dead on scene. @TPSHomicide investigating. pic.twitter.com/7EFxQR7eX2 — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) September 13, 2020

