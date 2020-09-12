3 dead, including suspect, after reported stabbing in Toronto’s west end: police

Toronto police say three people are dead, including a suspect, after a reported stabbing in the city’s west end on Saturday.
Police said they were called to the area of King George Road and Church Street, east of Weston Road, shortly after 2:30 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.
A police spokesperson initially told Global News that a victim and a suspect were pronounced dead. In an update from the scene, Supt. Ron Taverner said that three people were in fact dead — one woman and two men.
A police source told Global News that the suspect was struck by a train after fleeing the stabbing scene.
Service for the UP Express was suspended as a result of the incident.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
