Crime

3 dead, including suspect, after reported stabbing in Toronto’s west end: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Emergency crews at the scene of a reported stabbing in Toronto's west end on Saturday.
Emergency crews at the scene of a reported stabbing in Toronto's west end on Saturday. Global News

Toronto police say three people are dead, including a suspect, after a reported stabbing in the city’s west end on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of King George Road and Church Street, east of Weston Road, shortly after 2:30 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.

A police spokesperson initially told Global News that a victim and a suspect were pronounced dead. In an update from the scene, Supt. Ron Taverner said that three people were in fact dead — one woman and two men.

A police source told Global News that the suspect was struck by a train after fleeing the stabbing scene.

Service for the UP Express was suspended as a result of the incident.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto Stabbingfatal stabbingwest-end TorontoToronto's West End
