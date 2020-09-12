3 dead, including suspect, after reported stabbing in Toronto’s west end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say three people are dead, including a suspect, after a reported stabbing in the city’s west end on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of King George Road and Church Street, east of Weston Road, shortly after 2:30 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.

A police spokesperson initially told Global News that a victim and a suspect were pronounced dead. In an update from the scene, Supt. Ron Taverner said that three people were in fact dead — one woman and two men.

A police source told Global News that the suspect was struck by a train after fleeing the stabbing scene.

Service for the UP Express was suspended as a result of the incident.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

UP Express service is suspended because we've received a report of a person struck by a train by Weston GO station. A GO bus shuttle is available for guests travelling between Union Station and Pearson Airport(1/2) — UP Express (@UPexpress) September 12, 2020

STABBING:(UPDATE)

Church St & King George Rd

– large police presence

– @TPSHomicide o/s has take carriage of the investigation

– investigators have confirmed there are 3 deceased adults

– duty inspector attending

– further info will be provided by our Homicide Unit#GO1728164

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 12, 2020

