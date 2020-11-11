Residential streets to be cleared as Saskatoon continues cleanup from snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

As Saskatoon continues to dig out from a severe snowstorm, city officials said residential streets will be cleared.

Between 30 and 40 cm of snow was dumped on Saskatoon over the weekend, leaving roads clogged.

“Last winter, the city had five snow events that roughly equated to the same snowfall we experienced this weekend,” Terry Schmidt, the city’s general manager of transportation and construction, said Wednesday.

“This is an incredible challenge; we are doing everything we can to get Saskatoon back to a daily routine.”

That now includes clearing residential streets, something typically not done after a snow event.

“We’re hearing from all our residents, and we recognized from the moment we saw just how much snow we were dealing with, that residential roads would be a challenge,” Schmidt said.

“We need to fix the problem and get everyone moving around again.”

Schmidt said crews will start Wednesday in Kensington and is urging patience from the public.

“The plan is to put as many resources as possible in as many neighbourhoods as possible all at the same time across the city. This work will be done night and day, in all neighbourhoods,” he said.

“We understand night work may cause some noise and inconvenience but working through the night will greatly reduce the schedule to complete the work.”

Crews continue to make progress on clearing priority streets.

Schmidt said drifting snow has been removed from all Priority 1 streets and many are now being graded curb-to-curb.

Nearly all Priority 2 and 3 streets are passable.

“As those crews become available after completing this work, further resources will be assigned to restoring mobility on residential streets,” Schmidt said.

Saskatoon Transit

Modified transit service has resumed on most routes and fixed-route service will be expanded as streets are cleared.

Access Transit is operating for essential trips only.

Garbage and recycling collection

City officials said attempts are being made Wednesday to resume garbage and recycling collection and for the remainder of the week.

Carts should be placed four feet in front, or to the side, of all snowbanks, and not on top or behind.

Leisure services

City indoor arenas have re-opened for scheduled rentals, however, parking is limited at Cosmo Arena.

Leisure centres will re-open at noon Wednesday, with the exception of Cosmo Civic Centre and Terry Fox Track which are closed for Remembrance Day.

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo remains closed.