Saskatoon first responders, search and rescue, volunteers help dozens stranded by blizzard

After a blizzard hit Saskatoon, hundreds were left stuck or stranded.

Thanks to the help from civilians, first responders and Saskatoon Search and Rescue (SSAR), however, most were able to make it home safe.

SSAR had 14 volunteers, using seven 4×4 vehicles, a snow-blower and a truck.

They transported nine people to seven locations and even found a missing person.

Volunteers spent over 300 hours prepping and in-action.

“We’re often activated by police for missing persons but this was a very different activation. It was really great to get that experience. working with our partners,” said SSAR communications director, Shelley Ballard-McKinlay.

One of the people rescued was Laverne Yorpi, who was driving to a job interview and became stuck.

“Thank you so very, very much. I saw such compassion and hard-working kind men,” Yorpi wrote on SAR’s Facebook page.

Yorpi’s son, Shane Armstrong, gave a shout-out to the SSAR team as well.

“I want to give a big thank you to the search and rescue teams for saving my mom. I came out there later and got her. It took us about six-and-a-half hours to get home through the Saskatoon area, but we’re home and safe. Thank you,” Armstrong said in a video post.

The fire department got 130 calls for storm assistance by Monday morning and responded to 60 by the afternoon.

Officers even transported seven medical staff to hospitals.

There were also countless civilians lending a helping hand, showing off the kind spirit of Saskatoon.

“There were lots of people out helping…it was definitely a full community effort,” said Ballard-McKinlay.

Saskatoon Search and Rescue is a volunteer, charitable organization that runs on community support.

