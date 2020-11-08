Menu

Weather

Saskatoon braces for 2nd wintry blast, 30-50 cm of snow possible

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 8, 2020 2:18 pm
Click to play video 'Winter storm warning: Nov. 8 Saskatchewan weather outlook' Winter storm warning: Nov. 8 Saskatchewan weather outlook
WATCH: A major winter storm is passing through Saskatchewan, with parts of the province under a blizzard warning. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Sunday, Nov. 8.

Stay home.

That is the advice from city of Saskatoon officials as the city braces for a second wintry blast on Sunday.

City officials said all non-essential travel should be avoided and people should take the necessary steps to ensure their safety during the storm.

Read more: Saskatoon city officials say residents should prepare for blizzard

Crews were out overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning clearing Circle Drive and high-traffic streets, and sanding major roads as freezing rain and blowing snow left streets a slippery mess.

Officials said the current focus is maintaining mobility on priority streets and sidewalks through a number of measures including sanding, salting and grading.

Travel is currently not recommended on highways north and west of Saskatoon, including Highway 16 to Langham, Highway 11 to Osler and Highway 7 to the Alberta border.

Read more: 3 semis crash on Trans-Canada Hwy in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Winter driving conditions are being reported by the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline on other highways in the Saskatoon area.

Saskatoon remains under a winter storm warning on Sunday afternoon, with snowfall totals of 30 to 50 cm possible by Monday.

— More to come

Click to play video 'Saskatoon city officials say residents should prepare for blizzard' Saskatoon city officials say residents should prepare for blizzard
Saskatoon city officials say residents should prepare for blizzard
