Saskatoon braces for 2nd wintry blast, 30-50 cm of snow possible

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Stay home.

That is the advice from city of Saskatoon officials as the city braces for a second wintry blast on Sunday.

City officials said all non-essential travel should be avoided and people should take the necessary steps to ensure their safety during the storm.

Read more: Saskatoon city officials say residents should prepare for blizzard

Crews were out overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning clearing Circle Drive and high-traffic streets, and sanding major roads as freezing rain and blowing snow left streets a slippery mess.

Officials said the current focus is maintaining mobility on priority streets and sidewalks through a number of measures including sanding, salting and grading.

Story continues below advertisement

Travel is currently not recommended on highways north and west of Saskatoon, including Highway 16 to Langham, Highway 11 to Osler and Highway 7 to the Alberta border.

Winter driving conditions are being reported by the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline on other highways in the Saskatoon area.

Saskatoon remains under a winter storm warning on Sunday afternoon, with snowfall totals of 30 to 50 cm possible by Monday.

— More to come

1:22 Saskatoon city officials say residents should prepare for blizzard Saskatoon city officials say residents should prepare for blizzard