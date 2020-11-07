Blizzard, winter storm warnings issued for Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued blizzard and winter storm warnings throughout Saskatchewan on Saturday.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected Saturday evening over western and central Saskatchewan, says Environment Canada.

The snow will taper off overnight with total snowfall expected to be 10 to 20 centimetres.

Environment Canada says a second potent storm will move into Saskatchewan on Sunday bringing even more snow.

The second system is expected to drop an additional 10 to 20 centimetres of snow into the Battlefords northeastwards to Prince Albert, by Monday.

Accumulations from this second wave of snow will diminish rapidly towards the northwest, says the weather agency.

Blizzard warnings for southwestern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada says a blizzard is developing Sunday for portions of southern and western Saskatchewan.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for the following areas, and remain in effect throughout Sunday:

Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie, and Cypress Hills

Leader and Gull Lake

Kindersley, Rosetown, Biggar, Wilke and Macklin

Swift Current, Herbert, Cabri, Kyle and Lucky lake

Moose Jaw, Pense, Central Butte and Craik

Outlook, Watrous, Hanley, Imperial and Dinsmore

Humboldt, Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan and Foam Lake

2:49 Winter blast: Nov. 6 Saskatchewan weather outlook Winter blast: Nov. 6 Saskatchewan weather outlook

A powerful low-pressure system will begin impacting southwestern Saskatchewan Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

Moderate to heavy snow will begin late in the evening and will continue through Monday morning.

Around 30 to 50 centimetres of snow is expected to fall during this period.

The agency says strong northerly winds will develop in the southwestern corner of the province, Saturday, and spread eastwards Sunday.

Saskatoon's all-time snow record is 36.0cm from 2007 (a blizzard that brought the city to a stand still). Right now all major models are indicating 30-40cm of snow could fall on Sunday…the day before Election Day https://t.co/WMiH1xVKzb #yxe #Sask #skstorm #yqr @GlobalSaskatoon pic.twitter.com/Bd9nSBhlVT — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 7, 2020

“These winds along with the heavy snow will result in blizzard conditions developing through Sunday morning,” Environment Canada said.

Road conditions will be extremely poor throughout the day and into Sunday night before the system departs Monday.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility and accumulated snow.

“If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone,” Environment Canada said in its weather statement.

“Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit, and a flashlight.”

Information on emergency plans and kits can be found here.

3:00 What to pack in an emergency vehicle kit What to pack in an emergency vehicle kit – Dec 19, 2019