Weather

Blizzard, winter storm warnings issued for Saskatchewan

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 7, 2020 6:00 pm
Click to play video 'Colorado low bringing a ‘one-two punch’ of snow to Saskatoon' Colorado low bringing a ‘one-two punch’ of snow to Saskatoon
Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains the Colorado low moving into the province and how it will impact Saskatoon.

Environment Canada has issued blizzard and winter storm warnings throughout Saskatchewan on Saturday.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected Saturday evening over western and central Saskatchewan, says Environment Canada.

Read more: ‘One-two punch’ of snow coming to Saskatoon due to Colorado low

The snow will taper off overnight with total snowfall expected to be 10 to 20 centimetres.

Environment Canada says a second potent storm will move into Saskatchewan on Sunday bringing even more snow.

The second system is expected to drop an additional 10 to 20 centimetres of snow into the Battlefords northeastwards to Prince Albert, by Monday.

Read more: 2 separate storms hitting Saskatchewan this weekend: Environment Canada

Accumulations from this second wave of snow will diminish rapidly towards the northwest, says the weather agency.

Blizzard warnings for southwestern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada says a blizzard is developing Sunday for portions of southern and western Saskatchewan.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for the following areas, and remain in effect throughout Sunday:

  • Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie, and Cypress Hills
  • Leader and Gull Lake
  • Kindersley, Rosetown, Biggar, Wilke and Macklin
  • Swift Current, Herbert, Cabri, Kyle and Lucky lake
  • Moose Jaw, Pense, Central Butte and Craik
  • Outlook, Watrous, Hanley, Imperial and Dinsmore
  • Humboldt, Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan and Foam Lake
Click to play video 'Winter blast: Nov. 6 Saskatchewan weather outlook' Winter blast: Nov. 6 Saskatchewan weather outlook
Winter blast: Nov. 6 Saskatchewan weather outlook

A powerful low-pressure system will begin impacting southwestern Saskatchewan Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

Trending Stories

Moderate to heavy snow will begin late in the evening and will continue through Monday morning.

Around 30 to 50 centimetres of snow is expected to fall during this period.

The agency says strong northerly winds will develop in the southwestern corner of the province, Saturday, and spread eastwards Sunday.

“These winds along with the heavy snow will result in blizzard conditions developing through Sunday morning,” Environment Canada said.

Road conditions will be extremely poor throughout the day and into Sunday night before the system departs Monday.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility and accumulated snow.

Read more: Regina braces for major weekend storm, snowfall upwards of 50 cm

“If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone,” Environment Canada said in its weather statement.

“Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit, and a flashlight.”

Information on emergency plans and kits can be found here.

Click to play video 'What to pack in an emergency vehicle kit' What to pack in an emergency vehicle kit
What to pack in an emergency vehicle kit – Dec 19, 2019
