Guelph reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 43

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the city’s total case count to 475.

Active cases in the city rose by three from the previous day to 43, which includes two people being treated in the hospital.

The number of resolved cases at 421 remains unchanged from the previous day.

In one week, Guelph has added 37 new cases and 23 people have recovered from the disease.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

There are three active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city, including two at The Elliott Community — one in the retirement home and one in the long-term care home — which were declared on Nov. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak in the retirement home of the Village of Riverside Glen also continues.

In each outbreak, one staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are nine cases in five Guelph schools, the latest being reported at King George Public School and Ken Danby Public School, with each having one case.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There remain three cases each at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Elementary School and Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School, and one case at Jean Little Public School.

The University of Guelph is reporting two active cases at its campus but the risk level for both is considered low.

5:07 Coronavirus: Health experts remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus: Health experts remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Wellington County reported two new cases on Wednesday. Active cases in the area have spiked from five to 21 in one week. During that time one person died, bringing the county’s death toll to three.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 1,426 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, yet another new single-day record, bringing the provincial total to 88,209.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,275 as 15 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 74,303 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19 but 424 people are in the hospital.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement