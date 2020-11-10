Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Santa Claus to appear at Guelph’s Sparkles in the Park instead of parade

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 4:14 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says steps taken for safe Halloween will determine what upcoming holiday season looks like' Coronavirus: Ford says steps taken for safe Halloween will determine what upcoming holiday season looks like
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford provided information on Monday about celebrating Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “we need to work together this Halloween to protect Christmas and the holiday season.” – Oct 19, 2020

With COVID-19 throwing a wrench-shaped candy cane into Guelph’s Santa Claus parade plans, the big man in the red suit is not letting the kids down and will still be arriving in the Royal City.

The Downtown Guelph Business Association, which hosts the annual parade, announced on Tuesday that they have partnered with the Rotary Club to add Santa Claus to another annual event — Sparkles in the Park.

Read more: Cambridge cancels Santa Claus parades due to COVID-19 pandemic

The impressive light show at Riverside Park has been organized by the Rotary Club for over 25 years. It will launch on Dec. 19 and light up the park with thousands of bulbs until Dec. 31.

Santa will make appearances between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23 from 6-8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“With something as wonderful as Sparkles in the Park already taking place, it seemed like an obvious choice to place Santa amongst such magic and we’re delighted the Rotary Club agreed,” parade organizer Sam Jewell said.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Are the holidays cancelled? Doctor weighs in' Are the holidays cancelled? Doctor weighs in
Are the holidays cancelled? Doctor weighs in – Oct 28, 2020

This is a drive-thru event only with vehicles entering through the stone pillars entrance on Woolwich Street and exiting onto Marilyn Drive.

Drivers will be required to keep moving and not exit their vehicles as they enjoy the illuminations. All parking inside the park will be eliminated during the light show.

“Tens of thousands of children and their parents and grandparents have made it a tradition for generations to visit the many displays erected by volunteers in the park,” Sparkles in the Park co-chair Paul Taylor said.

“We thank the Downtown Guelph Business Association for their sponsorship this year and their help on securing Santa’s visits.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London cancels all parades, including Santa Claus, for the rest of 2020

With restrictions to collecting cash on-site, the Rotary Club is in the process of developing a family pass.

Children with letters to Santa are encouraged to mail them earlier in the month.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphSanta Claus ParadeGuelph NewsSanta Claus parade GuelphSanta Claus Parade coronavirusSanta Claus Parade COVID-19Sparkles in the ParkSparkles in the Park coronavirusSparkles in the Park Guelph
Flyers
More weekly flyers