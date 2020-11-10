Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 38 more deaths and 1,162 new cases as coronavirus crisis continues

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 11:07 am
People enjoy the warm weather as they walk along the lakeshore, Monday, November 9, 2020 in Montreal.
People enjoy the warm weather as they walk along the lakeshore, Monday, November 9, 2020 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,162 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday as the province deals with the second wave of the pandemic.

The caseload has reached 117,151. There are more than 97,000 recoveries since the health crisis began.

Health authorities say there are 38 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. This includes nine that occurred in the last 24 hours.

Read more: Canadian company sees positive results in early coronavirus vaccine tests

The province’s death toll remains the highest in Canada. It stands at 6,493.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hospitalizations dropped by six to 534. Of those patients, six more are in intensive care compared to the previous day, bringing the total to 82.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest information provided by Quebec shows 18,911 tests were given Saturday. So far, there have been 3,342,770 tests.

Click to play video 'Plans for Montreal schools to open windows for ventilation stirs concern' Plans for Montreal schools to open windows for ventilation stirs concern
Plans for Montreal schools to open windows for ventilation stirs concern
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers