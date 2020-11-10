Quebec reports 38 more deaths and 1,162 new cases as coronavirus crisis continues

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,162 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday as the province deals with the second wave of the pandemic.

The caseload has reached 117,151. There are more than 97,000 recoveries since the health crisis began.

Health authorities say there are 38 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. This includes nine that occurred in the last 24 hours.

The province’s death toll remains the highest in Canada. It stands at 6,493.

Hospitalizations dropped by six to 534. Of those patients, six more are in intensive care compared to the previous day, bringing the total to 82.

The latest information provided by Quebec shows 18,911 tests were given Saturday. So far, there have been 3,342,770 tests.

