Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canadian company sees positive results in early coronavirus vaccine tests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2020 7:36 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau announces $214M investment for made-in-Canada vaccine development' Coronavirus: Trudeau announces $214M investment for made-in-Canada vaccine development
WATCH: Trudeau announces $214M investment for made-in-Canada vaccine development – Oct 23, 2020

Medicago says it has received promising early test results for its plant-derived vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

The Quebec City-based company says interim results of a Phase 1 clinical trial found that 100 per cent of subjects developed a promising antibody response after two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Read more: 1st Canadian human trial for coronavirus vaccine is underway. Here’s what that means

Medicago says the side effects were generally mild to moderate and short in duration.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Phase 1 clinical trial was a randomized, partially blinded study of 180 healthy people.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Pfizer says coronavirus vaccine is 90 percent effective in clinical tests' Pfizer says coronavirus vaccine is 90 percent effective in clinical tests
Pfizer says coronavirus vaccine is 90 percent effective in clinical tests

Based on the Phase 1 data, Medicago plans to proceed with a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, subject to regulatory approval.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government has signed a $173-million contract with Medicago to secure the rights to buy 76 million doses of its vaccine, should it meet health and safety standards.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVIDCoronavirus Vaccinecovid vaccineCanada VaccineMedicagoMedicago vaccinecanada covid vaccinecanada covid vaccine resultscanadian coronavirus vaccinemedicago coronavirus vaccinemedicago covid vaccinemedicago vaccine results
Flyers
More weekly flyers