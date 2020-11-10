Menu

Crime

3 arrested, imitation firearm seized in high-risk traffic stop in Brighton: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 10:58 am
Northumberland OPP arrested three following a high-risk traffic stop in Brighton early Sunday.
Northumberland OPP arrested three following a high-risk traffic stop in Brighton early Sunday.

Three people face firearm-related charges following a high-risk takedown in the Municipality of Brighton early Sunday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports that a vehicle was being chased by another with occupants allegedly brandishing a firearm.

OPP located the suspect vehicle on Alice Street in Brighton where officers conducted a “high-risk traffic stop”, which police say is a traffic stop that poses a significant risk to an officer dealing with occupants of a motor vehicle.

Three people were arrested and officers seized an imitation firearm and ammunition in the vehicle.

The OPP’s emergency response team and canine unit assisted by conducting an evidence search of the area.

Carson Typhair, 18, Tyler Cormack, 19; and Sebastien Chambers, 18, all from Brighton, were charged with careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Typhair was additionally charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and using an imitation firearm while committing an offence.

Cormack was also charged with two counts of assault.

All three accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 13, 2021, OPP said Tuesday.

