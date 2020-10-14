Menu

Crime

Lindsay man accused of pointing imitation firearm at homeowner: police

By Greg Davis Global News
City of Kawartha Lakes Police seized this pellet gun as part of an investigation.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police seized this pellet gun as part of an investigation. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

A Lindsay man faces weapons charges following a confrontation on Saturday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:30 a.m. a homeowner confronted a man who was allegedly rummaging through property on the front porch of home on  Ridout Street in Lindsay.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with pointing firearm in parking lot, police say

Police say during the confrontation, the accused brandished a handgun and pointed it at the homeowner.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Tuesday and the recovery of a pellet gun allegedly used by the suspect during the incident.

Nathan Ian Richards, 20, of Lindsay was charged with pointing a firearm, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death, trespassing at night and failing to comply with the conditions of his undertaking.

He was held in custody and attended a bail hearing in court in Lindsay later Tuesday, police said.

In June, he was arrested for the theft of a vehicle.

