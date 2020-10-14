Lindsay man accused of pointing imitation firearm at homeowner: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay man faces weapons charges following a confrontation on Saturday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:30 a.m. a homeowner confronted a man who was allegedly rummaging through property on the front porch of home on Ridout Street in Lindsay.

Police say during the confrontation, the accused brandished a handgun and pointed it at the homeowner.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Tuesday and the recovery of a pellet gun allegedly used by the suspect during the incident.

Nathan Ian Richards, 20, of Lindsay was charged with pointing a firearm, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death, trespassing at night and failing to comply with the conditions of his undertaking.

He was held in custody and attended a bail hearing in court in Lindsay later Tuesday, police said.

In June, he was arrested for the theft of a vehicle.

